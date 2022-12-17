Mancherial Fire Accident: Family Charred to Death in Sleep

Tragedy struck Mancherial district of Telangana early this morning. A massive fire engulfed a house, leaving six of family dead.

The blaze reportedly started around midnight in which an entire family was burnt alive.

The fatal fire took place on Friday midnight in Gudipalli Venkatapur of Mandamarri mandal, Mancherial district. The family members were turned into lumps of meat in their sleep as the fire broke out on a massive scale. Two kids were among the dead.

As soon as news came in, the police and fire department was rushed to the scene to douse the fire. The Police is investigating the cause of the accident. They are trying to find if electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire or if here was any other reason?

The police has begun investigating the case. The deceased have been identified as Shivayya, his wife Padma, children Preeti(4) and Himabindu(2) as Kantayya. The bodies will be sent to the hospital for post-mortem.