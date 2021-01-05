Mancherial Boy Killed In Road Accident Just Minutes Away From Home

In a tragic incident, a youth died in a road accident. The incident took place in Mancherial district. The deceased was identified as Vangapalli Sandeep and he was a resident of Hazipur. Sandeep after attending the wedding of his friend was returning home on a motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle coming from Luxettipet towards Mancherial.

The seriously injured Sandeep breathed their last while being rushed to a hospital in Mancherial. Doctors confirmed that he was brought dead. Police, who registered the case and the investigation is going on. Sandeep was a native of Chandaram but settled in Hazipur. He was survived by a mother and a brother. Sandeep was killed in a road accident just minutes away from the house.