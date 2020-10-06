HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad released the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 for Engineering stream on Tuesday afternoon. The results can be accessed at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. As announced by the Telangana State Council For Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday, Minister for Higher Education Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results at an event organized at the JNTU, Kukatpally.

Candidates can find their results on sakshieducation.com. Here is the link.

https://sakshieducation.com/Results2020/Telangana/Eamcet/Engineering/202...

After clicking the link, enter your 10-digit hall ticket number to get the result. Besides the result, the candidates will also get to know their rank and subject-wise and total marks that they secured in the examination.

Telangana State EAMCET 2020 for the engineering stream was held from 9 to 14 September across the state by following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates who missed the TS EAMCET 2020 exam due to COVID-19 on these dates were given a chance to appear for it again. A special exam is being conducted for such candidates on October 8th.