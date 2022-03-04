Mana Ooru Mana Badi Scheme First Phase Covers Mulugu's 125 Schools

Mulugu: In the first phase of the "Mana Ooru-Mana Badi" programme in the district, 125 schools out of 556 were chosen, according to District Collector Krishna Aditya.

He explained the 12 areas/items of development to be undertaken under the "Mana Ooru-Mana Badi" initiative during a review meeting with concerned department officials in the conference hall. "If there is an Anganwadi centre on the school grounds, the concerned HM must communicate with the ICDS supervisor and operate both schools efficiently," he added, noting that the NITI Aayog has approved Rs 4.50 lakh for the construction of a new building for each Anganwadi unit in the district.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR To Visit Jharkhand Today To Pay Tribute To Jawans Killed In Galwan Valley Clash

He stated that "77 primary schools, 15 upper primary schools, and 33 high schools were selected under the "Mana Ooru-Mana Badi" programme," he stated, adding that the schools were chosen based on their strength.

The meeting was attended by HMs of the selected schools, teachers, Anganwadi workers, the Engineering Department, and other concerned officials. Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Ila Tripathi, Additional Collector (Revenue) YV Ganesh, DRO K Ramadevi, Education Officer G Panini, District Welfare Officer Prema Latha, HMs of the selected schools, teachers, Anganwadi workers, Engineering Department, and other concerned officials.