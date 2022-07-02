Hyderabad: The state government’s efforts to provide quality education in the public schools seem to be paying off as more students from private schools are taking admissions to government-run schools.

During the current academic year as of July 1, a total of 51,461 students have left private schools and enrolled in government schools. These numbers might increase as the admissions to government schools are still going on.

Currently, there are 1,70,059 students enrolled in government schools. The government schools in the Medchal district have recorded the highest number of admissions i.e., 15,636 including 7,928 students joining from private schools. Though activities of Badi Bata (admission drive) by teachers concluded on June 30, admissions in government schools will continue till September 30.

Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, a flagship programme of the State government, is changing the face of government and local body schools across the State with improvements in amenities for students. Schools are being revamped on 12 infrastructure parameters that include toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting of the entire school, major and minor repairs, etc.

A total of 26,065 schools including 18,240 primaries, 3,164 upper primary and 4,661 high schools across the state will get a makeover in a phased manner over a period of three years at an estimated cost of Rs.7,289.54 crore as part of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. The first phase works have already been started in 9,123 schools including 5,399 primaries, 1,009 upper primary and 2,715 high schools across the State.

