HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old migrant labourer who had earlier posted a fake message on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's health condition, was arrested by Hyderabad cyber crime police.

According to police, Panyala Raju, is a resident of Lambadipally village in Mallial mandal of Jagtial district in Telangana. Raju was staying in Saudi Arabia in June when he posted the news that CM KCR is infected with COVID-19.

Now the police have immediately taken him into custody after he landed in India at Mumbai airport. The Hyderabad's cyber crime wing police had registered a suo moto case against the accused on June 8, after he had posted fake news that CM KCR died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, and the news was confirmed by doctors of Gandhi Hospital.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police issued a lookout circular against the accused and cases were booked against him under Sections multiple sections of 188 , 469 and 505 (1)(b) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and Section 54 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. After arresting him in Mumbai, the cyber crime police brought Raju from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The police sent him to judicial custody in the case.