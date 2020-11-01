Man Tries To Immolate Self Outside BJP Headquarters

A man tried to set himself on fire outside the Telangana BJP headquarters at Nampally. He was identified as Srinivas and is a native of Tammalanigudem of Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district. He suffered around 40 percent burns and was shifted to hospital. Srinivas attempted to commit suicide in a protest against the arrest of Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay. He said that he would go to any extent for Sanjay. Srinivas doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire. He is a BJP supporter.

Passers-by rescued the victim, they doused flames with water and sand. Srinivas said that, "The arrest of Sanjay Anna was illegal. I was down with a fever that day, so I couldn't go there. I 'm ready to do anything for my party, Sanjay Anna, Aravind Anna (Nizamabad MP) and Raghunandan anna."

Police arrested BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on the outskirts of Siddipet, hours after raids on Raghunandan Rao, BJP's candidate for the upcoming Dubbak by-poll. Police stated that Bandi Sanjay's entry into the town was likely to lead to tension. So, he was arrested and forcibly sent away to Karimnagar.