Man Jumps in Front of Metro Train at Moosapet Station, Dies

Jan 06, 2023, 13:33 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: An identified person died after jumping in front of a metro train at Moosapet on Thursday night. 

According to the staff at the metro station, the person without a ticket suddenly came and jumped in front of the train on its arrival. The entire episode had recorded in a CCTV installed at the station. Police registered a case and are verifying the details of the deceased. 

Also Read: Vikarabad School Students Demand Teachers' Suspension Over Romance


Read More:

Tags: 
Hyderabad
Hyderabad metro rail
Telangana
moosapet
Advertisement
Back to Top