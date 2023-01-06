Man Jumps in Front of Metro Train at Moosapet Station, Dies

Hyderabad: An identified person died after jumping in front of a metro train at Moosapet on Thursday night.

According to the staff at the metro station, the person without a ticket suddenly came and jumped in front of the train on its arrival. The entire episode had recorded in a CCTV installed at the station. Police registered a case and are verifying the details of the deceased.

