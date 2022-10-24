Man Ends Life in Wanaparthy Due to Alleged Harassment from Loan App Agents 

Wanaparthy (Telangana): Unable to bear the harassment from loan recovery agents, a man ended his life by hanging, police officials said on Monday.

The deceased Dasari Sekhar took a loan of Rs 4,000 in two installments from a loan app installed in his phone last month, the police said. But the loan recovery agents were harassing him. They would send messages to the relatives of Sekhar saying he failed to repay the loan. They also sent a nude picture to him and threatened that it would be sent to all his friends and relatives.

The wife of Sekhar approached the police and lodged a complaint saying her husband died by suicide on Sunday night due to the frequent harassment from the online loan recovery agents. The police are investigating the case.

(With PTI inputs)