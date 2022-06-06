Man Dies After Lorry Hits Bike In Medchal

In a very tragic incident, a person who was travelling on a bike died after it was hit by a lorry from behind on Medchal Highway. Going into the details, the deceased was identified as Subramanyam, a native of Old Safilguda. The accident took place while he was heading towards Medchal from Tupran. Police who received the information rushed to the spot and filed a case. Police are investigating from all angles to know the exact reason behind the accident.

In another incident, a 21-year-old woman was killed when a TSRTC bus mowed her down in Bellampalli. The victim was identified as Chintakindi Bavagni of Kannalabasti. According to the police she was crushed under a TSRTC bus while she was crossing a junction. She died on the spot. She was helping her family as her father Venkatesh who was an auto driver was relying on dialysis when his kidneys stopped functioning. Police said that rash and negligence appear to be the cause of the accident. Venkatesh the father of the girl demanded a strict action against the driver of the bus.

