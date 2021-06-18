Man Dies After Inhaling Toxic Gases While Cleaning Drainage Pipes At Shamshabad Airport

In a very shocking incident, a man died in an accident while repairing drainage pipes at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. Two others who fell ill were rushed to the hospital.

According to the reports, on Thursday evening at 7 pm, plumbers Nagannagari Narasimha Reddy (42), Zakir and Iliyaz from a private agency went to repair the drainage pipes in a building near Airport outpost. Three men climbed the ceiling using a ladder and poured acid into the drainage pipes to clear the blockage.

According to Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP),Shamshabad three men had climbed the ceiling using a ladder to clear the blockage in the drainage pipes.

He said that, "On Thursday evening to check drainage leakage at arrivals in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, three members had taken help of a ladder to climb to ceiling and later they poured acid into drainage pipes to clear the blockage. Due to fumes, one Narsimha Reddy fell unconscious."

He further added that, "Narsimha Reddy died. Two others who were assisting Narsimha Reddy are safe."