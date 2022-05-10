Man Dials 100 For Beer At 2am, Cops Register Petty Case Against Him

A man dialed 100 at 2 am on Monday and stated that he was in an emergency situation. The incident took place in Vikarabad.The Daulatabad police rushed to the village 7 km away on receiving the call from the youth. But after reaching the spot, the police were shocked to see the youth in a drunken state. He told the constables that all the wine shops in Daulatabad were closed and ordered them to get him two beers.

The youth was identified as Janigala Madhu, 22, who is working as a labour. He went to his native place to attend a marriage. He consumed liquor there and at around 2:30 am, he dialed 100 and informed them that some people were threatening to attack him and sought help from cops. Acting swiftly, the police reached the residence, but to their shock, the man asked for two bottles of beer.

V Ramesh Kumar, SI Daulatabad, said a case was registered against Madhu and he was counselled. Ramesh further added, "Dial 100 is an emergency service. We request people to not misuse it and only call it when there is a genuine need."

Also Read: ​Politicians, Celebrities Mourn Santoor Player Pandit Shivkumar's Demise