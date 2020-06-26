HYDERABAD: As coronavirus-induced lockdown has hit businesses hard with many left jobless, a man suffering from depression trying to attempt suicide was saved by the timely intervention of police.

Ramakrishna who works as a medical representative was not getting his salary ever since the lockdown began. For three months, he was sitting at his home idle and started suffering from depression. He also started drinking, police said, as reported by a leading daily.

Before taking the extreme step, he called his wife Sailaja. Terrified, she called police and asked for immediate help.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 6.30 pm. Ramakrishna's wife Sailaja dialled 100 and told police that he was lying on a railway track and was going to die by suicide.

Police said that the patrol car informed Additional Inspector K Prasada Rao, who immediately traced his number which showed that he was near Red Hills.

Nearby police station, Saifabad police checked between Nampally and Ladki-ka-pul station. Sailaja along with a constable were sent to the spot and they found Ramakrishna lying on the track.

They could save his life just minutes before a train went along the tracks.

He was later handed over to the family after counselling.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted on Friday, “Man made a video call to his wife about his plan to commit suicide. Wife informed Tappachabutra Police which swung into action and traced him on the railway track and saved him from getting run over by a train. Felt so satisfied about the family,” (Sic), he tweeted.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)