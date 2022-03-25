Man Attempts Suicide After Cops Harass And Register False Case Against Him

A man tried to end his life by consuming toxic hair oil alleging that police have been harassing him and trying to implicate him in a murder case. The man was identified as Gurram Sagar, a resident of Kasipet village in Thandur mandal.

Sagar before attempting suicide made a selfie video in which he alleged that Thandur Inspector K Jagadish and Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar have been harassing him and were trying to file a case against him with regard to a suicide of a youngster named Rukum Mahesh. He further stated that Inspector and SI were responsible for his death. The man consumed hair oil. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Mancherial where his condition was said to be stable.

However, Jagadish and Kiran Kumar denied allegations levelled against them by Sagar and further stated that they have just called Sagar as a part of their investigation over the suicide of Rukum Mahesh.

