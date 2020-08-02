HYDERABAD: Rachakonda cyber crime police arrested a 23-year-old person who allegedly harassed a woman advocate by sending sexually explicit photos and also messages through WhatsApp.

Police said Mota Durga Prasad allegedly is addicted to watching porn. He has been collecting phone numbers of girls from various social media platforms. He used to send sexually explicit photos through WhatsApp and also even used to do video calls to the girls and blackmailed them to send their private pictures. If they refused to do so, he threatened them that he would post their phone numbers on porn websites, police said.

During the investigation police found technical evidence and arrested him on Saturday.

He was also involved in other cases under Nalgonda and Cyberabad limits. During the interrogation, it has been found that he went to jail. Even after that, he did not change his attitude and was found involved in the cases, police added.

The police seized a mobile phone along with porn content and many mobile numbers of several women.

Police said that the accused was arrested under 354 (D) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.