Mallanna Sagar Works Nearing Completion: Medak MP

Sangareddy: The Mallanna Sagar project, which is being developed near Thoguta in Siddipet district as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), is approaching completion, according to Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

According to the MP, who examined the progress of work on the 50 TMCft storage capacity project, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao have instructed the irrigation authorities to complete work on a "war footing" so that Godavari water can be impounded in the project within a few months.

Reddy praised the displaced people's sacrifices under Mallanna Sagar, saying the Telangana government is offering the best rehabilitation package to each and every displaced family.

Kotha Prabhakar, speaking on the Telangana government's many measures for the welfare of farmers, claimed that KLIS will transform the face of agriculture in the state. He took part in a number of programmes in the Dubbaka Assembly constituency.