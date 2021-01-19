Malkajgiri Man Who Killed Wife Gets 7 Years In Jail

A 67 year old Dommeti Venkata Ramana killed his his wife Chantamma. They hail from East Godavari district and the couple have three sons and a 22 year old heart patient daughter. All the three sons were married. Few years ago, they have been migrated to Hyderabad and were staying at Malkajgiri. Venkata Ramana was working as a watchman at the apartment and his wife has been working as maid and were earning livelihood.

Venkata Ramana used to quarrel with his wife often with regard to family matters. So, Chantamma decided to stay with her daughter at their native place. On the night of 26th July, 2018, a quarrel ensued between both of them, and in that process the accused picked up an electric sump motor and hit on the face of his wife due to which she sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

During the course of investigation, T.Komraiah, the then Inspector of Police, Malkajgiri collected evidence, arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody. Thereafter A.Manmohan, Inspector of Police took up the further investigation into the case and on the completion of investigation, he filed a charge sheet in the court.

The accused Domeeti Venkata Ramana during the trial on January 18th, 2021, the honourable XVI ADJ at Malkajgiri Bhavani Chandra convicted the accused for 7 years RI and also impoosed fine of Rs 500.

The IO T.Komraiah, Inspector of Police, CDO Y.Jangaiah and M.Ganga Reddy, Addl.P.P have attended on behalf of prosecution.

CP Rachakonda Sri Mahesh M.Bhagwat IPS., Addl.C.P Sri G.Sudheer Babu IPS and Rakshitha K Murthy, IPS, DCP Malkajgiri appreciated and felicitated the IO, CDO and Addl.P.P for their efforts in getting conviction and announced reward to them.