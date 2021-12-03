Malavath Purna Meets KTR, Presents Her Biography

Malavath Poorna, the youngest female climber to scale Mount Everest met Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao today at Pragathi Bhavan. She presented the Poorna book, a biography written by Aparna Thota. The book is about the journey of Poorna from her home town Pakala, a village in the Nizamabad district of Telangana, to Everest. She scaled Mount Everest in 2014, at the age of 13.

KTR appreciated Malavath Poorna and promised that the Telangana state government is going to help her in achieving greater heights. She thanked the Telangana government for extending its support.

