Make PV Sindhu Telangana Ambassador: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to appoint shuttler and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu as Telangana's brand ambassador, rather than tennis player Sania Mirza.

Raja Singh referred to Sania Mirza as Pakistan's daughter-in-law and urged her to step down as Telangana's brand ambassador.

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi's Surprise Phone Call to Indian Hockey Team, Video Viral

He asked the Chief Minister to pay special attention to the growth of sports in the state in order to identify and encourage talent among athletes. "We ask the Chief Minister to build sports facilities and stadiums in the state," he stated.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza and debutant Ankita Raina were eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics.

PV Sindhu was the first woman to win two Olympic medals-2016 Rio Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics.