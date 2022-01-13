Makar Sankranti in Hyderabad: Kites in Demand

Sankranthi is all about kites and rangoli and people enjoy the festival by flying kites. Come January and kites in various colors, shapes and sizes hit the markets in Hyderabad. Sellers make good business despite the COVID-19 situation in the state. Last year, Kite sellers incurred losses due to the festivities being low key in view of COVID cases. Dhooplet is famous for Kite stalls. Different types of Kites are on display to attract people. The price of Kites, Manjha, and sky lanterns has increased due to the increase in the prices of raw materials.

Despite the price hike, people in large numbers are buying kites. Parents are purchasing extra kites to restrict their children from going out of the house amid the threat of COVID.

A kite seller in Dhoolpet told an English daily, "The kites here are highly renowned, not just kites but Ganesh idols, Rakhis are also popular." Gujarat plastic paper kites are exported from Gujarat and Pune. Only paper kites are created in Hyderabad; at this time, the cost of the paper and sticks needed to make kites is quite expensive, hence kite costs are also high. The kites created here are of the highest quality, and the nicest designs are printed on them."

He claims that people from different states come to Dhoolpet in Hyderabad to buy kites.

"The manjha is also quite popular here, and the government has advised banning the Chinese manjha, which we are also collaborating with since manjha kills birds." "The manjha is also quite popular here, and the government has advised banning the Chinese manjha, which we are also collaborating with since manjha kills birds." The manjha is made of thread. Singh goes on to say that the stick used in the kite comes from Indore and as the transport has increased, the cost of kites has also increased.