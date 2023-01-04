Major IT Raids in Hyderabad

IT sleuths are back at work. The Income Tax department is all began to conduct massive searches in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

The finance department ramped up IT raids in the early hours of Wednesday.

The IT officials left from the IT office in Hyderabad in the early hours. About 40 cars and three CRPF vehicles with the IT teams set out for the raids.

According to latest information, it seems Excel group of companies has been raided. The search is on at the Excel office next to the Ikea showroom in Gachibowli.