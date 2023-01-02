Major IAS Reshuffle on Cards in Telangana

Hyderabad: After a hiatus of two years, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reportedly considering a reshuffle of bureaucracy after January 5. The reshuffle exercise will likely cover IAS officers from collectors to secretaries, principal secretaries, and special chief secretaries.

The BRS chief is apparently waiting for the Election Commission of India to publish the final electoral rolls for the December 2023 state Assembly polls. As per reports, a list of 25 senior officials from non-revenue agencies was submitted. These officials are eligible for the IAS cadre to the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The list includes non-revenue officials working with ministers as OSD (officer on special duty) and PS (personal secretary), as well as three women officials.

The list was finalised after a series of meetings between KCR and chief secretary Somesh Kumar.

A committee appointed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will assess the senior officials recommended by the state government and select five non-revenue officials who would be conferred IAS status later this month.

Also Read: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Forcibly Arrested