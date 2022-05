In a very tragic incident, a three-year-old girl fell into the open sump today. She was playing in a building that is under construction and the sump tank was not covered up. The girl while playing accidentally fallen into the open sump. She is the daughter of the workers - Sana and Jagadish Nayak who are working in the building.

Also Read: ​Meerpet: Woman Who Conspired To Kill Paramour Along With Two Others Arrested