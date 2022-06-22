Mahindra Rolls-out 300,000th Telangana-made Tractor from its Zaheerabad Facility

Zaheerabad: Mahindra Tractors, part of Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector, the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, proudly rolled-out its 300,000th Telangana-made tractor from the company’s tractor manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad.

Mahindra’s 300,000th Telangana-made tractor was rolled-out in the presence of Sri. K. Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Telangana State, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan - Principal Secretary, Industry & Commerce and IT, Govt of Telangana, along with Zaheerabad Constituency’s Mr. Bheemarao Basawantrao Patil, Member of Parliament & Mr. K. Manik Rao, Member of Legislature.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Government of Telangana said, “The Government of Telangana is very proud of what the Mahindra group has been able to achieve in the state, through the roll-out of its 300,000 Telangana-made tractors. With Mahindra’s large presence in Zaheerabad, the company’s manufacturing facility has provided opportunities to thousands, in not only making products for the domestic market, but also positioning Telangana as one of the largest tractor export hubs, based on Mahindra’s world-class manufacturing facilities. As we move along, we look forward to Mahindra’s next milestone in tractor production in the next few years.”

Was delighted to launch the 3,00,001st @MahindraRise tractor made in #Telangana at Zaheerabad today Hey @anandmahindra Ji, you may have to bring more business to my state for the way I’ve been posing & marketing your products 😄 pic.twitter.com/XAHg4CknqO — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 22, 2022

Commenting on the milestone, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Rolling- out our 300,000th Telangana-made tractor from our Zaheerabad facility, is a significant milestone for all of us at Mahindra, and for the state of Telangana. Besides being a hub for wide range of products for the Indian market, the plant also caters to over 60 markets, including advanced markets of the U.S., Japan and Europe. In line with the agri agenda of Telangana, we thank our colleagues in Telangana and the state government in helping us achieve this feat. We will soon roll-out our new light-weight K2 tractor series from our Zaheerabad facility.

Established in 2012, Zaheerabad is Mahindra’s youngest and largest tractor manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. It is the only tractor manufacturer in the state of Telangana and has invested close to Rs. 1,087 crores at its facility in Zaheerabad. The unit employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 1,00,000 tractors per year on a 2-shift basis.

Having rolled-out its first tractor from its Zaheerabad facility in 2013, Mahindra’s Zaheerabad facility crossed it's 100,000th unit production mark in 2017 inclusive of exports. This was followed by crossing it’s 200,000th unit in 2019.

With the flexibility to roll-out over 330 different tractor variants ranging from 30 to 100 HP, Mahindra’s Zaheerabad plant has adopted TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) since inception and exports to over 60 global markets, with the U.S. being a key export market.

Earlier in 2020, Mahindra announced that it will manufacture a new tractor series called the ‘K2’, exclusively at the company’s tractor manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad, a light-weight tractor program, developed through close collaboration with Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan. Developed for both domestic and international markets, including USA, Japan, and Southeast Asia, the new series will enable Mahindra to introduce products across various HP points.

Mahindra Zaheerabad also rolls-out some of Mahindra’s new farm machinery offerings like Rice Transplanters and Tractor Mounted Combine Harvesters.

Besides manufacturing farm equipment, Mahindra’s Automotive Division also manufactures a wide range of cargo and passenger vehicles at the Zaheerabad plant, giving Mahindra a significant presence in the state.

