Mahila Darbar: Telangana Guv Tamilisai Says She Would Stand By Women in Distress

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has conducted a "Mahila Darbar" to hear the problems of women as part of the public engagement programme "Praja Darbar" at Raj Bhavan on June 10. The programme happened for an hour from noon to 1 PM. A year ago, the governor expressed the desire to start the Praja Darbar so that she could listen to the problems of the people and bring them to the notice of the government and get them resolved.

Tamilisai said that she was overwhelmed with the response that she has got with Mahila Darbar programme. She thanked the women who have come for the Mahila Darbar. She further stated that she will be available to the people all the time. Tamilisai also said that she met the patients even during the Coronavirus pandemic in the NIMS hospital.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she would stand beside the women of the state and would help the needy. The women who attended the "Praja Darbar" said that minors who have committed the recent gang rape of a minor girl in a car in Jubilee Hills should be punished.

Earlier, the Governor sought reports from the Telangana government on murders relating to inter-faith and inter-caste marriages, PG medical seat scam and on few more incidents of crime.

Also Read: Telangana: KTR to Open Kaithalapur Flyover Know More