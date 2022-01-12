Mahbubabad CISF Constable Throws Kids Into Well, Kills Himself

A tragic incident took place in Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Tuesday. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable killed his two children by throwing them into the well before ending his life. The official said hours after throwing his children aged 4 and 8 into well, the constable jumped under a train.

Ram Kumar's body was found on a railway track on the outskirts of Anantaram village in the district. According to a police official, his body was recognized by his family members. Ram Kumar, a native of Gaddigudem Thanda (village), was a CISF constable in Mumbai. He had returned home four days ago.

According to preliminary investigations, Ram Kumar and his wife Sirisha would bicker over financial issues. The couple fought on Tuesday when his wife questioned him about her jewelry and the money he had borrowed. In a fit of rage, the accused took the two children to an agricultural area and threw them into a well, and escaped from the scene. Later, villagers pulled the children out by which time they were dead. Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Later they got information about the body lying on the railway track which was identified as Ram Kumar.

Ram Kumar and Sirisha, both from the same village had a love marriage nine years ago. They had a four-year-old boy and an eight-year-old daughter.