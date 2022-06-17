Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Overseas Scholarship Scheme Certificate Verification Dates Announced

The verification of certificates for students, who requested financial assistance under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Overseas Scholarship Scheme will begin on June 20. A total of 571 candidates have applied for financial assistance, including 438 from BC castes and 133 from EBC.

Candidates who registered in March 2022 must get their certificates verified, along with their original certificates, as per the details available on the website https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/, BC Welfare department Principal Secretary B Venkatesham on Thursday. The applicants have already been sent SMS mentioning certificate verification date, time, and office address on their registered mobile number.