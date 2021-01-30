Mahatma Gandhi 73rd Death Anniversary: Quotes, Inspirational Messages By Bapu

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi known as Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in the Indian Independence Movement. Mahatma Gandhi was also known as the 'Father of the Nation', Bapu. He followed the principles of Ahimsa and Satya and urged everyone to follow the principles of non-violence and truth for the freedom of India. He breathed his last on 30th January 1948. On the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, here are some of the inspirational quotes and messages.

Action expresses priorities.

Hate the sin, love the sinner.

A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.

A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.

The future depends on what we do in the present

An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it.

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words.

In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.

If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.

