Every year January 30 is observed as Martyrs Day. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the compound of Birla House on January 30th, 1948. Mahatma Gandhi was called as the 'Father of the nation' and was an inspiration for many across the globe. He strived hard for the independence of India by following the principles of non-violence and truth. On this day, let us know about Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Nathuram Vinayak Godse was born into a Konkani Brahmin family from Baramati, Pune. When he was born ,he was brought up like a girl and in the first few years of his life, Nathuram's parents made him wear a nose ring.

It is said that Nathuram had an immense respect for Gandhi and he followed Gandhi in his civil disobedience movement.

During his school days, Godse joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS). He believed in the ideology of Vir Savarkar.

Agrani was the newspaper run by Godse and he wrote many articles in it.

Godse also formed a separate Hindu nationalist organisation called "Hindu Rashtra Dal" after a feud with RSS chief M.S. Gowalkar.

It is said that Godse was upset with the behaviour of Godse towards Muslims.

On January 30 1948, Gandhi killed Godse during the evening prayer. He shot in Gandhi's chest for three times.

Godse and his dearest friend, Narayan Apte were hanged on November 15th, 1949.

As for killing Gandhi, Godse said he felt, “Indian politics in the absence of Gandhiji would surely be proved practical, able to retaliate, and would be powerful with armed forces. No doubt, my own future would be totally ruined, but the nation would be saved from the inroads of Pakistan.”