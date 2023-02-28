Maharashtra: Telangana MLA Raja Singh Booked for Inflammatory Speech in Latur

Latur: A case has been filed against suspended BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh for allegedly delivering a hate speech in Maharashtra’s Latur, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to reports, several organisations had threatened to take to the streets if the Latur police failed to take action against the Telangana MLA for allegedly making an inflammatory address to disturb communal harmony.

Raja Singh went to Latur on February 19 to address a public rally on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanthi. The suspended BJP leader had touched topics like Love Jihad and Hindu Rashtra in his speech. He had spoken about how the Maratha ruler Shivaji had eliminated Afzal Khan, a general associated with the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate during the 1600s.

