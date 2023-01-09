Maharashtra Team Visits Telangana to Study Local Weaving Techniques 

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Textiles, Govt of Maharashtra, Nagpur has deputed a team of Officers to Telangana state on January 8 and January 9, 2023 to study the weaving techniques and designs being implemented by the weavers of Telangana State and also to know the schemes being implemented by the Telangana State.

The team of Officers visited Siricilla, Siddipet on Sunday and interacted with the weavers of Aadarsha and Siddipet Handloom Weavers Cooperative Societies and studied the type of Yarn being used by the weavers in producing of Gollabhama and Ramappa Silk Sarees and the wages being earned by the weavers. They also observed the techniques of weaving and designing of Gollabhama and Ramappa Silk Sarees. The team has also visited Textile Park and Apparel Park at Sircilla and studied techniques of Rapier Looms and Semi automatic Power Looms and interacted with the Power loom Weavers to know the benefits of the schemes like Chenetha Mithra,Nethanna Bheema and Nethannaku Cheyutha and Geo-tagging.

Further the team visited the Pochampally Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, Yadadri District on Monday. During the tour, the team visited the weavers Houses at Pochampally village and interacted with the entrepreneurs and weavers who are weaving Ikkat in different designs and patterns in silk & cotton. The team has observed the techniques of Ikkat weaving which requires true precision and Skill. The team has appreciated the weaving style implemented by the weavers in Weaving and designing.

The team of Maharashtra has appreciated the Schemes i.e., 40 percent yarn Subsidy, Insurance to weavers, Nethannaku Cheyutha which are being implemented by Telangana State Government. Further the team has stated that the scheme of Geo-tagging of looms will be implemented in Maharashtra State.

Later, the team of Maharashtra exchanged views over the implementation of the various schemes with the Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles & AEPs, Telangana and expressed that they will try to implement these schemes in their state.

The team of Maharashtra has appreciated the priority is being given to the Handlooms and Textiles sectors by the Hon’ble C.M. and concerned Hon’ble Minister given more emphasises on more innovative schemes and very good T-TAP Policy to bring the national and international Textile industries specially technical Textiles to the state of Telangana.

