Mahabubnagar To Get Five New Basti Dawakhanas

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, along with District Collector S Venkat Rao and other officials on Monday (March 29th) distributed Rs. 15.79 lakh worth cheques to beneficiaries under Chief Minister (CM) Relief Fund on the occasion of Holi.

On the occasion of this programme, the Telangana minister shared the Telangana State government's plan to set up five Basti Dawakhanas in Mahabubnagar town. The five Basti Dawakhanas in Mahabubnagar town will be set up at the old Palamoor, Veerannapet, and Timasthanpalli areas to offer better medical treatment to the urban poor, said the Minister.

The Basti Dawakhanas in Mahabubnagar will provide free medicines and also the beneficiaries will have access to a doctor, nurse, and medical assistant who will be available at the premises in all Dawakhanas.

As per reports, a new government hospital is already being set up in Mahabubnagar. It will be replacing the existing Doodh Hospital in town.

Minister Srinivas also talked about the efforts of the Telangana government in making different welfare schemes available to the public under the CM Relief Fund and many more. He also touched upon the differences in the quality of medical services available during the previous government and the present government.