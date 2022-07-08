Mahabubnagar: Bhasyam Students Rescued From School Bus Stuck In Flood Water

A major accident was averted on Friday when a school bus was stranded in flood water. The school bus got stuck in a flash flood while crossing the railway under bridge between Machanapally and Kodur villages on Friday morning.

The local people managed to pull the bus out in time. The children inside the bus started screaming and they were extricated one by one who were stuck in almost neck-deep water.

The school bus belonging to Bhashyam Technology School picked up children from Ramchandrapur, Machanapally, Sugurgaddafi Thanda and was on its way to school in Mahabubnagar town.

A pvt #schoolbus carrying 25 students, was gets stuck in water logged under bridge between Machanpally-Kodur in #Mahabubnagar dist, locals rescued the school #students and pulled the bus out of water with tractor.#SchoolBusstuckinWater#Telangana #Waterlogging #Bhashyam pic.twitter.com/wLmfZOhlh5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 8, 2022

According to the reports, the driver of the bus drove the vehicle under the bridge even as the water levels were high.

Heavy rains have been reported in the Mahabubnagar district for the last two days. Several other districts including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhongir, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, and Jagtial also received heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Also Read: Rare Spine Surgeries Performed on Two Iraqi Sisters at Hyderabad Hospital