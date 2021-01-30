Mahabubad Accident: Satyavathi Rathod Assures Help To Families Of Deceased

Telangana State Tribal,Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod visited the family members of the six victims who died in a road accident at Marrimitta in Mahabubabad district at the Area Hospital and assured support for the deceased family members.

The minister termed the accident as extremely unfortunate and extended her sympathies to the family members. It was said that the accident happened due to the reckless driving of the lorry driver, who was drunk at the time of the accident.

The family members were apparently going to Narsampet to buy clothes, as there was a marriage in the family.

The deceased auto driver Ramesh had a Records of Forest Rights (RoFR) patta, but did not have a card. Despite that the Minister promised Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the family members under Rythu Bima.The Minister said that she would discuss with the authorities on how to support the families of the remaining victims.

Satyavathi Rathod said that the Telangana government would support the education of the children of the families of the deceased.

The Minister personally contributed Rs 60,000 to six of the family members at the rate of Rs 10,000 each for funeral expenses of the deceased. Local administration were ordered to immediately arrange for ambulances and send the bodies to their respective hometowns.

Along with the Minister, ZP Chairperson Kumari Angothu Bindu, Bayyaram PACS chairman Madhukar Reddy, district SP Nandyala Koti Reddy, RDO Komuraiya, hospital superintendent Bhim Sagar, Gudur ZPTC Suchitra, TRS leaders Bharat Kumar Reddy, Parakala Srinivasa Reddy and other officials were present with the Minister.

Six people, including the driver, died when a speeding lorry rammed into the auto they were travelling in killing them on the spot. Those who died were the family members of Jatoth Kasna of Errakunta Thanda of Gudur mandal including his wife Kalyani, daughter Prameela (bride-to-be), son Pradeep, brother Prasad and sister-in-law Laxmi along with the auto driver Ramesh.

As per reports in Telangana Today, Kasna plies an auto rickshaw trolley for a living. The family was busy getting ready for the marriage of his deceased daughter Prameela. The bride-to -be had completed her B.Com and was engaged to one Vinod Kumar from Dharavath thanda in Dornakal mandal. Kasna has another son Praveen who works in London and had returned for the marriage but was quarantined in Hyderabad.

A pall of gloom descended at Kasna's house in Errakunta Thanda in Gudur mandal, with the death of his entire family leaving him devastated.

