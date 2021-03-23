Mahabubabad: TRS MLA, MPs' Followers Engage In Heated Argument

The followers of MLA Redya Naik and Minister Satyavathi Rathod were involved in a heated argument over the works of Mission Bhagiratha near Kuravi Mandal, Mogilicherla of Mahabubabad district.

For 20 years, a cold war was going on between Minister Satyavathi Rathode and MLA Redya Naik over supremacy in the Dornakal constituency.

The follower of Minister Satyavathi Rathod, ODCMS Chairman Nukala Venugopal Reddy, and Kuravi former MPP Gudiboina Rama Chandraiah, the supporter of Redya Naik were not on talking terms.

Recently, there was a quarrel between Satyavathi Rathod and Rama Chandraiah regarding the installation of Mission Bhagiratha taps in Mogilicherla. AE Preethi advised sarpanch, Anitha to fit some parts to the taps. However, the work was not started, so she handed over the work to contractor Bharadwaj. The contractor started work on Monday.

Sarpanch's husband Nukala Venugopal Reddy got into a fight with the contractor. Rama Chandraiah, the follower of MLA Redya Naik, supported the contractor and was involved in a heated argument with Venu Gopal Reddy. After some time, both of them were involved in a fight. Locals intervened and pacified both of them. Police reached the spot and controlled the situation.