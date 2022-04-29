Mahabubabad: Minor Girl Kills Father Over Property Dispute

In a very shocking incident, a teenage girl killed her father over a property dispute. The incident took place in Vemunuru village of the Mahabubabad district on Friday. According to the police, a 17-year-old girl, Prabhavati attacked her father Venkanna with a stick as he refused to give her the property papers. She became furious and broke into an argument with her father. In a fit of rage, the girl attacked her father with a stick. The man sustained bleeding injuries on the head. He died on the spot.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot. They took the girl into custody and a case was registered. Police are investigating from all the angles to know how the incident took place.

