Madhavan Appreciates 'Seedcopter Drones', KTR Says Thank You

Information Technology department and Forests department under the Telangana government have collaborated with Hyderabad-based startup Marut Drones to launch drone-based afforestation in the state under its ‘Hara Bahara’ campaign. The main aim of this programme is to plant 50 lakh seeds on 12,000 hectares across all 33 districts of Telangana. Through this program, the seed balls will be dropped in a barren and empty forest. It is also mentioned that continuous monitoring is also carried out to track the growth of plants sown.

The Seedcopter Drone was unveiled by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao during the launch of ‘AgHub’, or Agri Innovation Hub, at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) in Hyderabad. KTR said that "Being already at the forefront of using drones for new use-cases, we are initiating Hara Bahara to plant seeds to increase the forest areas across all the districts of the state."

Actor Madhavan took to his Twitter and appreciated the initiative taken up by the Telangana government. He tweeted, "KT Rama Rao unveils 'seed copter drones' for rapid and scalable reforestation .. This is simply fantastic and such a great insight and perception. I am so very proud of your approach and wisdom."

KTR thanked Madhavan. Here is the tweet made by KTR.