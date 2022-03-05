Lucky's Biryani Restaurant in Hyderabad Penalised for Overcharging Customer on Water Bottle

Hyderabad: 'Lucky's Biryani House,' a restaurant in Secunderabad was fined Rs. 55,000 for overcharging Rs 5.50 on packaged water bottles. Chilukuri Vamshi, an Osmania University student, filed a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, alleging that the restaurant management used harsh language and behaved rudely when he questioned the extra charges of Rs 5.50 over the MRP on a packaged water bottle.

Apart from the Rs 55, 000 fine, the court ordered the restaurant management to refund Rs 5.50 with a 10% interest rate. The restaurant was ordered to pay Rs 55,000 to the court and Rs 5000 to the complainant within 45 days.