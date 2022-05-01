LPG Cylinder Hike: Modi Govt Decisions Reflect On Their Insensitivity Towards Common Man, Says Kavitha

May 01, 2022, 15:47 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K. Kavitha on Sunday criticized the centre for increasing the price of commercial LPG. She took to her Twitter and stated that the actions and decisions of the Modi Government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. She further questioned what does government expects, people, to shut the shops and sit at home? Here is the tweet made by Kavitha.

The price of the Commercial cooking gas (LPG) price on Tuesday was increased by Rs 102.50 per cylinder. In Delhi, the cost of the 19 kg commercial cylinder is Rs. 2355.50, while in Mumbai it is Rs 2,307 per cylinder.

Also Read: ​Telangana CM KCR's May Day Message


Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana
kavitha
Advertisement
Back to Top