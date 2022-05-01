LPG Cylinder Hike: Modi Govt Decisions Reflect On Their Insensitivity Towards Common Man, Says Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K. Kavitha on Sunday criticized the centre for increasing the price of commercial LPG. She took to her Twitter and stated that the actions and decisions of the Modi Government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. She further questioned what does government expects, people, to shut the shops and sit at home? Here is the tweet made by Kavitha.

The actions and decisions of the Modi Government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. The price is of #LPG Commercial Cylinder has been hiked by 102₹, second major hike after elections. What does the Govt expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home? https://t.co/w7ZLMS7Jzc — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 1, 2022

The price of the Commercial cooking gas (LPG) price on Tuesday was increased by Rs 102.50 per cylinder. In Delhi, the cost of the 19 kg commercial cylinder is Rs. 2355.50, while in Mumbai it is Rs 2,307 per cylinder.

