Hyderabad: Finance, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister of Telangana, T Harish Rao has requested the Centre to supply 50 lakhs doses of Covishield vaccine urgently to the state. He made this earnest appeal in a letter addressed to Union Health and Family Welfare minister Manusukh Mandaviya on Monday.

Currently, the Telugu state has only 2.7 lakhs dose of Covishield available which is not sufficient for even two days vaccination.

“I request you to supply at least 50 lakhs doses of Covishield vaccine to Telangana urgently to enable the state to ramp up the pace of precautionary doses,” Harish Rao wrote in a letter.

In terms of vaccination, Telangana has achieved 106% coverage of the first dose of COVID and 104% for the second dose for the 18 years old population.

“The state is administering about 1.5 lakhs doses per day. However, based on the demand there is a potential to administer over 3 lakhs precautionary doses which the state is not able to meet as there is a shortage of vaccine supplies, particularly for Covisheild,” the state minister’s letter stated.

Requesting for more supply of the vaccine, Harish Rao further wrote, “Telangana is receiving vaccines in small quantities only even after a continuous request from the state, due to which there has been an inability to ramp up vaccination from present levels.”

