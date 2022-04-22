Love Adventures? Head to This Place in Hyderabad

By Shyamala Tulasi

Who doesn’t love playful adventures? And what if it is in your city! Yes, District Gravity has brought all the adventurous activities to Shakimpet of Hyderabad. Folks from Hyderabad or around the city can visit the place any day from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

This adventure park includes some unique adventure facilities like Giant Swing, Go Karting and others. It offers different packages to suit your requirements.

The place has something for everyone right from kids to youngsters. From indoor games like a pool table and Ludo to outdoor games like cricket and archery, the list of activities is quite long. “Our main attractions are gutsy activities like Human Slingshot, Paintball and Zip Line. We also have a three-level rope course, Bull Ride, Bungee, Mud Run, Tarzan track and multi-activity tower. Our Zip Line and Chicane Circuit are one of India’s longest,”a member from District Gravity told an English daily.

The Giant swing is something unique, which did not exist at play stations till date. It Oscillates from a height of 50 ft. It is a two-seater priced at Rs 400 plus GST. The Maximum weight should be less than 100 kg and the minimum age should be 12 years.

As seen in Takeshi’s Castle, here is a crazy fun activity called Mud run. A 200-metre circuit with multiple obstacles that give a dose of endurance and fun is an ideal activity for teams. For this, shoes are a must and it is priced at Rs 8,000 for a maximum of 10 participants.

The Zip Line course here is 60 feet high for 500 metres. Priced at Rs 750 plus GST per one person, the minimum weight should be more than 35 kg and waist size should be between 27 to 47 inches to participate.

And after all these gut-wrenching activities, if you want to take a break, you can go to their pool paradise on the green acres a few steps away. Designed aesthetically, it is a perfect spot to sit and relax and also has a section dedicated to kids along with a pool bridge and rain dance area.

Perfect for great bonding time with friends and family, District Gravity also has tailored modules for team activities making it an ideal outing destination for schools and corporates. The basic package is Rs 599 plus taxes and the specialised packages range around Rs 1500 plus taxes.

