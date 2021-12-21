Lorry-Autoricksaw Collision Kills 3 of Family in Ganganagar

A tragic mishap took place at Ganganagar of Godavarikhani on Monday night in which three persons of a family, including a three-month-old infant died. The incident happened when a lorry collided with an autorickshaw in which the victims were travelling. On Rajiv Highway, a truck crashed with another vehicle at the Ganganagar flyover bridge.

According to officials, a coal-laden lorry made a U-turn at the area after filling up at a nearby petrol bunk. As a coal-laden lorry was travelling down from the fly-over bridge, both vehicles collided, and one of the lorries crashed with a passing autorickshaw. SK Shakeel (30), his wife Reshma Begam (28) and their three-month-old baby Sadiya Umra died.