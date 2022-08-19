HYDERABAD: Hitting back at trollers for the accused in the Jubilee Hills minor girl gangrape case, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao (KTR) said that the loopholes in the Juvenile Justice Act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have resulted in the alleged rapists getting bail in a Twitter post on Friday.Hitting out at the allegations of inaction by the Telangana government in the Jubilee Hills minor rape case, KTR, in another tweet, said the rapists were arrested swiftly and jailed.“To the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what #Telangana Govt did in a recent rape case in Hyderabad. The rapists were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them Bail. We will fight on till these rapists get punished as per law,” he said in another tweet.

Loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC & CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on Bail in JH rape case That’s the reason why I am demanding that these acts be amended so no Rapist gets a bail & when convicted remains in Jail till death Life imprisonment in truest sense — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 19, 2022

He also slammed the centre over the release of the 11 men who were sentenced to life in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to the convicts.

