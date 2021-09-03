Look Who All KCR Will Be Meeting in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the construction of a TRS office building in New Delhi on Thursday. Ministers and senior party leaders attended the event. The central government sanctioned land to TRS in Vasant Vihar in 2020 but the construction of the office was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRS Working President, KTR said that "The TRS office in Delhi is a symbol of Telangana’s self-respect and existence. It is a proud moment for the cadre, as the TRS is the first regional party to construct an office building in Delhi."

According to the reports, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to meet Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. CMO has already sought the appointments of three leaders. It is learned that KCR may meet Modi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday and would Amit Shah later.

According to party sources, Chief Minister KCR will return to Hyderabad from Delhi on Sunday after meeting Modi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Amit Shah. KCR is likely to discuss various issues with the aforementioned three leaders.