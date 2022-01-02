Look How Beautiful Hyderabad Looks When Lit Up At Night

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that Hyderabad has witnessed a great change in the last seven years. Under KCR's SRDP, a total of 24 programmes have been completed. Telangana has spent more than Rs. 6,000 crores for the construction of grade separators, flyovers, underpasses, etc. With the construction of new flyovers in Hyderabad, traffic problems will be resolved.

KTR on Saturday inaugurated the two-way Shaikpet flyover. The 2.70 km two-way six-lane road was built at a budget of Rs. 333.55 crore. Shaikpet flyover covers four junctions - Seven Tombs, Film Nagar Main Road, OU Colony, and Whisper Valley T-Junctions.

KTR took to his Twitter and shared the pics of the Shaikpet flyover with the caption, "This one does look good with lights on..." KTR has been sharing the news related to Hyderabad with the hashtag, #ShaandaarHyderabad.

This one does look good with lights on 👇 pic.twitter.com/UNeJ0cVsY7 — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 1, 2022

After inaugurating the Shaikpet Flyover in Hyderabad, KTR spoke about how Telangana has developed in the past seven years under the leadership of KCR.

Live: MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS speaking after inaugurating the Shaikpet Flyover in Hyderabad #ShaandaarHyderabad https://t.co/1XlAH7601S — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 1, 2022

