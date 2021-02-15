Loksatta Srinivas Dies Due To COVID 19 In Karimnagar

Anti-corruption crusader and Loksatta district president, Naredla Srinivas breathed his last today. Fifteen days ago, Srinivas was infected with coronavirus and admitted to Rene hospital, Karimnagar. He died at 6:10 am on Monday while undergoing treatment.

On February 2nd, Srinivas and his wife have been tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital while his wife underwent treatment in home isolation. According to the reports, Srinivas survived on oxygen support as there was a lungs infection.

Srinivas is a native of Kandugula of Huzurabad mandal. He did his education in Karimnagar and later joined as an employee in Union Bank. He also worked as the manager of Karimnagar branch. After his retirement, he established an office with the banner of Laksatta, Udhyama Samsta and has been working on the problems being faced by the people, especially corruption related issues. He fought for ASI Mohan Reddy's illegal financing case and Bommakal land scam. He worked as the president of Karimangar Consumers Forum and registered many cases on behalf of the public.