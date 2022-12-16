Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari stated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that there was no need to make the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway No. 65 into six lanes as there were already four lanes at the Nandigama section in the united Krishna district.

This was in response to the question posed by Telangana Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy during the Parliament Winter sessions that are ongoing.

He went on to further explain that under this section a total length of 181.5 kms road was a four lanes highway. He also said that this was sufficient for the current traffic and that the works of the six-lane highway have commenced from the 15th kilometer to the 40th kilometer. The Minister stated that the Nandigama-Ibrahimpatnam-Vijayawada section of NH-65 (length 49.2 kms) was made into a four-lane highway in the year 2004 itself while 17 dangerous areas have been identified on NH 65.

He said that accident prevention measures such as pavement marking, sign boards, solar blinkers, and rumble strips have already been completed. Gadkari also said in writing that permanent measures will be taken to prevent accidents.

Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 National Highway development projects worth 40,453 crore rupees in Kerala today.

Giving a major boost to road infrastructure in Kerala, today inaugurated & laid the foundation stones for 15 National Highways projects in Thiruvananthapuram with a total cost of Rs. 45,536 Cr in august presence of @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan ji,.. pic.twitter.com/4JTSRJXOJn — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 15, 2022

