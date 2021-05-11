BREAKING| The Telangana Government has declared Lockdown in the State starting from Tomorrow May 12th to 22nd May.

The Telangana State Government has decided to impose Lockdown in the State starting from tomorrow May 12 for a period of 10 days to curb the rise in COVID cases. The lockdown is effective for 20 hours everyday.

The Government was forced to take this call after the High Court rapped the Government for not taking any call or being serious about imposing an effective lockdown considering the COVID cases which continue to plague the State.

As of now, the people can go out to purchase only essential services between 6 AM to 10 AM in the morning. Emergency Services would be exempted from the lockdown. The Cabinet has decided to call for global tenders for the purchase of Covid vaccine People who have to undergo seocnd dose of COVID Vaccination will be permitted with necessary permissions

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held at 2 pm on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

మే 12, బుధవారం ఉదయం 10 గంటల నుంచి పదిరోజుల పాటు లాక్ డౌన్ అమలు చేయాలని రాష్ట్ర క్యాబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. ప్రతిరోజూ ఉదయం 6 గంటల నుండి 10 గంటల వరకు అన్ని కార్యకలాపాలకు అవకాశం వుంటుందని నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. కోవిడ్ టీకా కొనుగోలు కొరకు గ్లోబల్ టెండర్లను పిలవాలని క్యాబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, the Cabinet discussed the issue of imposing lockdown in the State and took the decision.

The Cabinet has also discussed the impact of the lockdown on the ongoing paddy procurement process in the state, along with the pros and cons of imposing the lockdown.

As of now after the night curfew ends today on Wednesday, the 20-hour lockdown will be effective from May 12 (Thursday.

A detailed GO about the restriction is expected shortly...