Lockdown In Telangana: Here's How To Apply For Mandatory e-Pass For Travellers

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced a 10-day lockdown in the state starting Wednesday. A 20-hour lockdown for 10 days from Wednesday morning is imposed while allowing daily relaxations between 6 am and 10 am. The main objective of imposing lockdown is to curb the spread of coronavirus. Only essential services would be allowed during the lockdown.

Telangana Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy announced that e-pass is must for those who are travelling during lockdown. He further added that people who are travelling to other states or other districts and those who are travelling from one place to other in the limits of three Commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

People can avail emergency passes by submitting necessary documents on official website https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/ and it will be issued by the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police concerned.

No restrictions have been imposed for passengers travelling by flights and trains, provided they have valid tickets. e-pass is also a must for all those who are travelling from other states to Telangana.

He asserted that permission from local authorities is a must for conducting marriages, funerals and other events. He urged everyone to be at home and asked not to venture out unless it's necessary.