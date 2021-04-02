Lockdown in Telangana: CS Somesh Kumar Calls GO Circular Fake, Issues Clarity
‘It has come to the notice of the government that an unsigned document claiming to be a GO issued on 1st April 2021 providing for closure of shops and commercial establishments etc., is circulating on social media. It is hereby clarified that the above-said document is fake. No such order has been issued by the Government of Telangana, he said.
Konatham Dileep, States’s Digital media director said that some miscreants have created a fake government order about a partial lockdown, and urged people not to forward or share this. Action will be initiated on anyone who spreads such rumours, he said in a tweet.
The fake GO, issued in the name of Somesh Kumar sans his signature, states that all shops and commercial establishments including play zones will remain closed between 6 PM to 8 AM till April 30. After the ‘GO’ sent people into a tizzy, the government immediately issued a statement clarifying that no such order was issued.